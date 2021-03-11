Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Flywire Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments-enablement and software company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Flywire combines its own network, platform and integrated software to solve vertical-specific payment and receivable problems for global organizations.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire offers its 2,250+ clients more than 250 payment methods and processes payments in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contacts

Sarah King
Sarah.King@Flywire.com

Prosek Partners
pro-flywire@prosek.com 

Investor Relations Contacts

ICR
flywireir@icrinc.com


Flywire Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


