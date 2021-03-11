Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VAALCO Energy Announces Participation in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference that will be held on March 15-17, 2021.

Cary Bounds, Chief Executive Officer, and Elizabeth Prochnow, Chief Financial Officer will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors registered for the conference on Monday, March 15. A pre-recorded virtual presentation done by Mr. Bounds in conjunction with the event will be posted on VAALCO’s website, www.vaalco.com, in the “Investor Relations” section of the site, on the “News and Events” page on Monday, March 15. An updated investor slide deck also prepared in conjunction with the ROTH Conference will be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of VAALCO’s website on that same morning.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 63.6% participating interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 120 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 623 0801
Website: www.vaalco.com
   
   
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange  
   
Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Kelsey Traynor / James Husband VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com


