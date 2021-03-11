DOT News Release: WAIAHOLE BRIDGE IS SAFE TO TRAVEL

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) makes the following statement regarding speculation on the structural integrity of Waiahole Bridge on Kamehameha Highway.

Crews cleared debris from the bridge piers late Wednesday into early Thursday. We have not observed any conditions that would cause us to be concerned about the structure.

We are aware of pictures of a gap on the bridge being circulated. This is due to settling of the South abutment of the bridge. It is on our schedule to be replaced but does not pose threat of bridge collapse.

Should any State road or bridge be compromised we will advise the public of any concerns.

