NewBlue, Inc. Appoints Robert Sharp as President

Robert Sharp, President, NewBlue Inc.

Words cannot describe how happy I am to join NewBlue, a company which has impressed me for many years.” — Robert L. Sharp

SAN DIEGO, CA, US, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue, Inc., creators of hundreds of solutions for the video post-production and live broadcast environments, announced its appointment of Robert L. Sharp as its President today. An experienced, well-respected leader in the broadcast video industry, Sharp will work alongside NewBlue® CEO Todor J. Fay to accelerate the company’s growth and market reach.

“Robert is the right man at the right time for NewBlue. His vast experience and stellar reputation in post-production and broadcast industries makes him the perfect person to guide NewBlue’s next phase of growth,” explains Fay. “His customer-first attitude and track record for building high-growth organizations times perfectly with our upcoming launch of VividCast™ for the live streaming market.”

Says Sharp, "Words cannot describe how happy I am to join NewBlue, a company which has impressed me for many years. Their recent advances in live production solutions for broadcast and streaming is particularly exciting in light of recent trends which have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Raised in Tokyo, Japan, Sharp has 25 years of experience in the video technology industry. Most recently, he led sales at Red Giant as Head of Global Sales since 2014 where his team established the company's first subscription revenue from enterprise and mid-market customers. Sharp continued in this role after the acquisition of Red Giant by Maxon, a subsidiary of Nemetschek Group, in January of 2020.

###

About NewBlue, Inc.

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a creative technology company that develops innovative visual storytelling tools, video effects, and titling software to amplify video messaging for professional video editors, videographers, live broadcasters, and new media innovators. NewBlue is the maker behind popular video graphics tools: Titler Live, Titler Pro, and TotalFX amongst other tools for live and post video production. NewBlue is widely recognized as the leading provider of quick, intuitive, and versatile solutions for live streaming and post-production environments. For more information, visit www.newblueinc.com.

About NewBlue