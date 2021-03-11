Statement from Governor Phil Scott on State Emergency Operations Center

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today marked the one-year anniversary since the opening of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC). The SEOC was activated by Governor Scott on March 10, 2020 and opened on March 11, 2020 to support the work of the Vermont Department of Health and expand the capacity of state government to coordinate the COVID-19 response. The Health Department opened its Health Operations Center on February 3, 2020.

Since its opening one year ago, more than 200 individuals from more than two dozen state and partner agencies have worked directly in the SEOC to assist Vermont’s leading pandemic response. This group worked in partnership with another 370 individuals through the Department of Health, and numerous other state employees supporting the response across state government, as well as members of the Vermont National Guard.

Governor Scott today issued the following statement to reflect on a full year of the Center’s operation:

“One year ago today, the SEOC opened to help support a collaborative and coordinated response across state agencies as well as municipal and private partners.

“As we mark several pandemic anniversaries in the coming weeks, it is important to look forward and remember we should be optimistic about the road ahead. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter every single day.

“It is also a time to share appreciation for all who have been on the front line of our response. This includes hundreds who have stepped up beyond their everyday job responsibilities to help their colleagues in other departments to protect, and better serve, Vermonters during these unprecedented times.

“The SEOC, alongside the Health Department, have distributed vaccines, carried out testing and contact tracing, helped secure and distribute critical supplies and equipment, set up medical surge sites, distributed food to those in need, and kept Vermonters informed so they could help slow the spread. Additionally, across every department in state government, thousands more have helped build data and forecasting tools to guide decisions; developed and implemented relief programs to support families, businesses and municipalities; modified state buildings so they remain operational for critical services; and so much more. All of this while carrying out the responsibilities of state government.

“At the same time, we know so many outside of government have also stepped up, adapted and been committed to this work. Together, we can push through the final leg of this pandemic and come out stronger than ever before.”

