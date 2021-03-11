Statement of the African Union Commission Chairperson, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister of Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat met with Ato Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia today, 11 March 202, to discuss the modalities of engagement of the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) in the investigation of alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The principle of the investigation was proposed by H.E Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, during a Summit-level meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council held on 9 March 2021.

The Chairperson of the Commission welcomed the readiness of Ethiopian Government to cooperate with the African Union's Treaty Body.

The Chairperson expressed his appreciation to the Government of Ethiopia for its openness to engage with the African Union and stated his confidence that the ACHPR will deliver on this important task.