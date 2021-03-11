Associa Announces New Partnership with Patriot PAWS Service Dogs

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces an exciting new partnership with Patriot PAWS Service Dogs for a service dogs awareness initiative.

Associa is vastly committed to investing in philanthropic programs that contribute to meaningful causes and support the communities it serves. Associa’s new partnership with Patriot PAWS builds upon its dedication to responsible corporate citizenship and expands the company’s commitment to building stronger communities.

Patriot PAWS is a 501(c)(3) organization and accredited member of Assistance Dogs International (ADI), that trains and provides service dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans and others with mobility disabilities, in order to help restore their physical and emotional independence. In addition to placing service dogs with Veterans across the nation, Patriot PAWS organizes innovative volunteer programs that positively impact communities, college campuses, prisons, and other locations.

Coupled with supporting the mission of Patriot PAWS, Associa will also be working with the organization to create awareness for the need and role that service animals play in communities. Associa will be sharing important information, throughout the year, on its social media platforms about service dogs in community associations.

“At the heart of Associa is a passion for service and a desire to make a meaningful impact. We don’t just manage communities, we improve them,” stated Andrew Fortin, senior vice president of external affairs. “We are excited to partner with Patriot PAWS to increase awareness around service animals and their crucial role in our communities. Associa is honored to be a part of Patriot Paws’ mission and helping provide Veterans this much needed assistance. We look forward to sharing our journey and highlighting how this program is helping so many.”

“Patriot PAWS is proud to have a passionate following of community supporters that help expand our cause,” stated Lori Stevens, founder and executive director of Patriot PAWS. “Partners like Associa play a vital role in providing support, helping further our mission, and engaging the rest of the community in critical discussions about the important relationship between service animals and their handlers.”

About Patriot PAWS

The mission of Patriot PAWS is to train and provide service dogs of the highest quality at no cost to disabled American Veterans and others with mobile disabilities and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in order to help restore their physical and emotional independence. Founded by professional dog trainer, Lori Stevens, Patriot PAWS has placed more than 230 service dogs since 2006, when it was designated as an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Patriot PAWS trains their dogs with the help of volunteer Puppy Raisers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and student Puppy Raisers at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. They also have an innovative, 13-year partnership with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where inmate trainers live and work with the dogs in prison. For more about Patriot PAWS, please visit their website at www.patriotpaws.org

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

