Lumos Pharma to Participate in March 2021 Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company is participating in the following March 2021 virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

  • March 10, 2021 – Pre-recorded presentation available for download

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

  • March 17, 2021 – Presentation 9:20 – 9:50 AM ET
  • March 17, 2021 – One-on-One Meetings throughout the day

33rd Annual Roth Conference

  • March 15, 2021 – One-on-One Meetings throughout the day
  • March 17, 2021 – Presentation 10:00 – 10:25 AM ET

Inaugural Emerging Growth Conference presented by M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC

  • March 17-19, 2021 – Pre-recorded presentation available 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET on M-Vest platform
  • March 23, 2021 – Pre-recorded presentation available at 9:00 AM ET on Lumos Pharma’s website

Live Lumos Pharma presentations, as well as those available for download, can be found on the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section. Please contact your institutional salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during these conferences or thereafter.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.


