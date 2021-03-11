Appliqate Launches Hybrid/Virtual Event & Technology Acquisition Strategy

/EIN News/ -- Wyoming, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appliqate Inc. (OTC: APQT) announced a comprehensive acquisition strategy as part of its ongoing expansion. This move will elevate the company in the rapidly evolving industry and align the business with growth strategies that optimize its core values to accelerate a new business model.



Appliqate’s core business operations and portfolios, including ELEV8, Doclock and GPS Cash, are under the management of Founder and CEO Una Taylor. The company’s current portfolio includes a global platform for livestream, on-demand audio, video, and podcast content which puts Appliqate in an industry leading position. Speaking on Appliqate’s immediate plans for the future Taylor said, “Maintaining momentum in our existing portfolios, coupled with identifying acquisition targets is our immediate focus. This includes accelerating innovation, driving long-term growth, and developing new business models to shape the future of our company.”

Under Taylor’s leadership and the company’s Advisory Board , a new strategy has been developed for Appliqate to execute and expand faster in rapidly growing market segments. Appliqate will focus on its recent and future acquisitions to streamline operations, improve company-wide efficiency and allocate resources that support profitable growth.

The global live event and event technology sector is over a $1 trillion market. Pre-pandemic, the event industry was at an all-time high, but due to lockdowns in every geographical region, the industry was forced to lean into new models, including virtual and hybrid business models. Innovative technology applications enabled the largest B2B events, consumer events, music, sporting, and other events to continue throughout COVID-19. Demand for hybrid and virtual events swelled, resulting in over $700mm being invested in event technology companies. The market dynamics and future growth outlook represents a massive opportunity for Appliqate to scale revenue and deliver profitable growth through acquisition.

The acquisition strategy creates a platform to leverage economies of scale, capitalize on tangential segments of the market and take advantage of a public vehicle in an industry where few exist.

About Appliqate Inc: Appliqate Inc is a publicly-traded technology development firm that provides businesses, executives and investors access to capital and innovative solutions by utilizing platforms and business models to disrupt industry sectors. With an emphasis on media, blockchain, live entertainment, and intellectual property, the company accelerates the growth of tech solutions in these markets. Our management team represents a unique combination of technology development, operating, investing, financial and transactional expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



For more information contact:

Contact:

Una Taylor: Una@Appliqate.com

Inquires: Investorrelations@appliqate.com

305-507-3335 | www.appliqate.com