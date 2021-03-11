Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Sales Increased 0.8% to $331.5 Million

Fourth Quarter 2020 Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 13.9% to $1.68

Cash and Current Marketable Securities Increased 49.5% to $375.5 Million

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 30, 2021.



Total net sales for the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021 (13 weeks) increased 0.8% to $331.5 million from $328.8 million in the quarter ended February 1, 2020 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended January 30, 2021 increased 4.7% compared to a comparable sales increase of 6.4% for the thirteen weeks ended February 1, 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $42.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $37.9 million, or $1.48 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.



Total net sales for fiscal 2020 (52 weeks) ended January 30, 2021 decreased 4.2% to $990.7 million from $1.034 billion in fiscal 2019 (52 weeks) ended February 1, 2020. Comparable sales for the fifty-two week period ended January 30, 2021 increased 13.6% compared the same fifty-two week period ended February 1, 2020. Net income in fiscal 2020 increased 14.0% to $76.2 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, compared to net income in the prior fiscal year of $66.9 million, or $2.62 per diluted share.



At January 30, 2021, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $375.5 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $251.2 million at February 1, 2020. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations including cash deferment of $30.1 million composed of lower inventory levels, landlord payments, extended vendor terms and payroll tax payments as well as net income improvements related to abatements, credits and expense reductions. This increase was partially offset by $13.4 million of share repurchases through the Company’s stock buyback program prior to our stores closing in March due to COVID-19 and other planned capital expenditures.



Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We are extremely proud of how our organization executed during a year of significant and unfamiliar challenges. Our one channel approach to retail and relentless focus on serving the consumer allowed to us to achieve annual sales close to fiscal 2019 levels and record profitability despite our stores around the world being closed for approximately 22% of the possible operating days. Our recent performance, including during the holiday season, has strengthened our operation and financial foundation and enhanced our competitive advantages. While the near-term environment is likely to remain volatile due to uncertainty surrounding the virus, we believe we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet and differentiated strategies to further expand our global market share and continue generating meaningful value for our shareholders in the years ahead.”



Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales



Total first quarter-to-date sales for the 35 days ended March 6, 2021 were down approximately 3.8%, compared with the same 35 day time period in the prior year ended March 7, 2020. Comparable sales for the 35 days ended March 6, 2021 decreased 0.4%. By channel, open store comparable sales decreased 6.9% and e-commerce sales increased 29.5%. During this timeframe, we had roughly 7% fewer open store days than last year due to governmental orders and potential safety concerns. We also experienced significant metering of traffic and reduced hours where required by local governments. We expect that the store closures and various other operating restrictions will fluctuate as we move through the quarter.



Outlook



Due to the continued fast-moving nature of this situation and the uncertainty of impacts on revenue and costs, the Company is not providing an outlook at this time for the first quarter or the year.



Conference call Information



A conference call will be held today to discuss fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (574) 990-9934 followed by the conference identification code of 1986667.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of March 6, 2021, we operated 722 stores, including 602 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 54 in Europe and 14 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 30, % of February 1, % of 2021 Sales 2020 Sales (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 331,536 100.0 % 328,754 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 201,913 60.9 % 200,427 61.0 % Gross profit 129,623 39.1 % 128,327 39.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 75,814 22.9 % 79,471 24.1 % Operating profit 53,809 16.2 % 48,856 14.9 % Interest income, net 881 0.3 % 1,002 0.3 % Other expense, net 1,417 0.4 % 545 0.1 % Earnings before income taxes 56,107 16.9 % 50,403 15.3 % Provision for income taxes 13,310 4.0 % 12,518 3.8 % Net income $ 42,797 12.9 % $ 37,885 11.5 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.71 $ 1.50 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.68 $ 1.48 Weighted average shares used in computation of Earnings per share: Basic 25,024 25,281 Diluted 25,462 25,662 ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal Year Ended January 30, % of February 1, % of 2021 Sales 2020 Sales (Unaudited) Net sales $ 990,652 100.0 % $ 1,034,129 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 640,637 64.7 % 667,566 64.6 % Gross profit 350,015 35.3 % 366,563 35.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 253,077 25.5 % 280,756 27.1 % Operating profit 96,938 9.8 % 85,807 8.3 % Interest income, net 3,518 0.3 % 3,654 0.4 % Other expense, net 2,001 0.2 % 1,532 0.1 % Earnings before income taxes 102,457 10.3 % 90,993 8.8 % Provision for income taxes 26,230 2.6 % 24,112 2.3 % Net income $ 76,227 7.7 % $ 66,881 6.5 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.06 $ 2.65 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.00 $ 2.62 Weighted average shares used in computation of Earnings per share: Basic 24,942 25,200 Diluted 25,398 25,535





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,622 $ 52,428 Marketable securities 301,920 198,768 Receivables 16,558 16,841 Inventories 134,354 135,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,823 9,456 Total current assets 535,277 412,588 Fixed assets, net 98,352 113,051 Operating lease right-of-use assets 267,152 301,784 Goodwill 61,470 57,099 Intangible assets, net 16,029 14,564 Deferred tax assets, net 9,927 6,303 Other long-term assets 10,157 8,869 Total long-term assets 463,087 501,670 Total assets $ 998,364 $ 914,258 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 69,751 $ 47,787 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 27,911 23,653 Income taxes payable 6,317 4,686 Operating lease liabilities 66,993 61,800 Other liabilities 24,480 21,784 Total current liabilities 195,452 159,710 Long-term operating lease liabilities 246,123 284,717 Other long-term liabilities 4,193 3,745 Total long-term liabilities 250,316 288,462 Total liabilities 445,768 448,172 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 25,599 shares issued and outstanding at January 30, 2021 and 25,828 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2020 171,628 161,458 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 939 (12,591 ) Retained earnings 380,029 317,219 Total shareholders’ equity 552,596 466,086 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 998,364 $ 914,258





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended January 30,

2020 February 1,

2020 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 76,227 $ 66,881 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 24,059 25,449 Noncash lease expense 61,694 58,223 Deferred taxes (3,890 ) 899 Stock-based compensation expense 6,448 6,382 Impairment of long-lived assets 4,803 215 Other (570 ) (656 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 928 3,396 Inventories 3,946 (6,825 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,010 861 Trade accounts payable 20,797 12,756 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 3,841 2,735 Income taxes payable 1,602 (1,127 ) Operating lease liabilities (65,479 ) (62,217 ) Other liabilities 2,996 (902 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 138,412 106,070 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (9,057 ) (18,818 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (222,785 ) (236,838 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 121,301 152,725 Net cash used in investing activities (110,541 ) (102,931 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 3,877 2,332 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (154 ) (322 ) Common stock repurchased (13,417 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,694 ) 2,010 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,522 (429 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 21,699 4,720 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 58,991 54,271 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 80,690 $ 58,991 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 27,598 $ 24,138 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 231 1,152



