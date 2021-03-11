Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) is reporting revenues for the three- and nine-month periods of fiscal 2021, ended January 31, 2021, of $11.7 million and $38.6 million, respectively, compared to revenues of $9.6 million and $31.3 million, respectively, for the same periods of fiscal 2020, ended January 31, 2020. Operating loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $939,000 compared to an operating loss of $1.6 million for the same period of fiscal 2020. Operating loss was $1.1 million for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 compared to an operating loss of $7.3 million for the nine months ended January 31, 2020. Net loss for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 was $800,000 or ($0.09) per diluted share and $733,000 or ($0.08) per diluted share, respectively, compared to net losses of $1.6 million or ($0.17) per share and $7.1 million or ($0.78) per share, respectively, for the same periods of fiscal 2020.



FEI CEO Stan Sloane commented, “I am very pleased with the general direction of the business and the significant success we are seeing in capturing new contracts for space systems. Of course, products for space are a core competency of FEI. US government investments in new space programs are producing an increasing number of opportunities for FEI, resulting in growing backlog and improving revenues in our New York operation. Customer and supply chain COVID-related issues in our Elcom and Zyfer subsidiaries impacted their revenues and gross margins in Q3. We had a very solid quarter for new business at FEI New York, with backlog up by $5m from last fiscal year and wins on several key opportunities, not to mention the $17m contract award we announced on February 24th, after the end of the quarter. Bookings in our New York operation through the end of Q3 were $53m, one of the best year-to-date performances on new business wins in company history. This amount is not fully funded, but it is on contract. Backlog reflects only the funded amount. Our performance on new business bodes well for increasing revenue going forward and as we have said before, increasing revenue is a good leading indicator for improving margins. We have also generated significant cash of $9m through Q3. Hiring is continuing as we ramp up to meet anticipated engineering and production commitments associated with all the new contracts. Space represents a rapidly expanding opportunity for us and ensuring we deploy shareholders’ capital towards continually improving operational efficiency and advancing our product technologies will remain a key focus. We will also continue to monitor…and address…the COVID situation and I thank our employees for their extraordinary efforts to maintain FEI’s customer commitments over this past year.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Selected Financial Metrics and Other Items

For the three months ended January 31, 2021, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $5.8 million, or 50%, of consolidated revenues compared to $5.3 million, or 55%, for the prior year. For the nine months ended January 31, 2021, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $20.1 million, or 52%, of consolidated revenues compared to $14.7 million, or 47%, for the prior year.

For the three months, ended January 31, 2021, revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $5.5 million, or 47%, of consolidated revenues compared to $3.2 million, or 33%, for the prior year. For the nine months ended January 31, 2021, revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $16.3 million, or 42%, of consolidated revenues compared to $12.7 million, or 41%, for the prior year.

For the three months ended January 31, 2021, revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $381,000, or 3% of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $1.2 million, or 12%, for the prior year. For the nine months ended January 31, 2021, revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $2.2 million, or 6%, of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $3.9 million, or 12%, for the prior year.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 was $9.3 million compared to $760,000 in the comparable prior fiscal 2020 period.

Backlog at January 31, 2021 was $41 million compared to $36 million at April 30, 2020.



About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Frequency Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, (unaudited)

(unaudited)

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 11,672 $ 9,628 $ 38,612 $ 31,270 Cost of Revenues 8,868 6,488 26,398 25,358 Gross Margin 2,804 3,140 12,214 5,912 Selling and Administrative 2,454 3,619 9,805 8,362 Research and Development 1,289 1,082 3,466 4,813 Operating Loss (939 ) (1,561 ) (1,057 ) (7,263 ) Interest and Other, Net 151 34 361 265 Loss before Income Taxes (788 ) (1,527 ) (696 ) (6,998 ) Income Tax Benefit 12 19 37 48 Net Loss $ (800 ) $ (1,546 ) $ (733 ) $ (7,046 ) Net Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.78 ) Average Shares Outstanding Basic and Diluted 9,185 9,104 9,165 9,059



Frequency Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

January 31, 2021 April 30, 2020 (unaudited) (in thousands) ASSETS Cash & Marketable Securities $ 17,735 $ 14,378 Accounts Receivable 5,096 4,392 Costs and Estimated Earnings in Excess of Billings, net 287 6,953 Inventories, net 20,974 22,958 Other Current Assets 2,248 2,554 Property, Plant & Equipment, net 9,895 11,267 Other Assets 18,206 17,910 Right-of-Use Assets – Leases 10,094 10,864 $

84,535

$ 91,276

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY