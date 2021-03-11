Clover Health Joins Forces with Advance’s Headline Studio to Launch National Magazine for U.S. Seniors

The bespoke, high-quality magazine will be distributed to Clover Health members and Clover Assistant doctors, as well as be available to the general population

/EIN News/ -- NASVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, announced the launch of Clover Living, a health and wellbeing magazine designed specifically for people over sixty years of age.



The quarterly magazine will enable Clover to deploy wholly-owned digital and printed media content to reach its target audiences. The multi-year project with Headline Studio will see the first issues distributed by late Spring 2021, with a second issue coming mid-September.

The initiative is led by Andrew Robinson, VP of Communications, who joined Clover in 2020 from The Wall Street Journal publisher, Dow Jones.

“For its members, Clover is a trusted and respected partner in their health. Our goal is to provide them, as well as the growing population of aging Americans, with a magazine that celebrates their life experience with lots of positive advice about living well. As we continue to grow across the country, we expect this new publication to supercharge our outreach and engagement, and form a valuable introduction to healthy living for the Medicare population,” said Andrew Robinson.

Education around health and lifestyle choices is a significant component to improving health outcomes. To ensure the magazine provides the most important, as well as up-to-date and sound clinical advice, practicing physicians Chief Clinical Informatics Officer, Dr. Sophia Chang, and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, will helm Clover Living’s medical editorial board.

“Providing a safe space for people to ask questions and voice concerns is core to being a successful primary care provider, and many people lack that valuable relationship. My hope is that Clover Living will serve as a way to spark these conversations and support aging adults in living happier, healthier, and more fulfilled lives,” said Dr. Chang.

The magazine will include helpful and consumable advice for managing diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions.

“The foundation of great chronic-disease care begins with impactful education. We’ll be grounding our advice on the most up-to-date care protocols – and teach our readers the value of putting their health first; the importance of monitoring and managing their health, and supporting them to connect regularly with their primary care doctor, “ said Dr. Dharmarajan.

Headline Studio is best known as the content marketing division of Advance , parent company of Condé Nast , which includes publications Vogue, GQ, and Wired.

“The over-60 population is fast-growing and often overlooked. We’re excited to work with Clover to fill this important, growing space with a premium offering that will surprise and delight readers. The over 60s are avid consumers of print and digital media. They value a good read and like to relax with a magazine that speaks to and supports a rich, active lifestyle,” said Matt Chervin, VP Business Development, Headline Studio.

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.CloverHealth.com .

About Advance

Founded by Sam Newhouse in 1922, Advance is a diversified privately held company that operates and invests in a broad range of media, communications, and technology

businesses globally. The operating businesses of Advance employ more than 15,000 people in

over a dozen countries and include:

Condé Nast’s and Condé Nast International’s global magazine and digital brand portfolio, including such titles as Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, The New Yorker, and Condé Nast Traveler;

Local news media companies producing 30 newspapers and 12 websites in 10 different metro areas and states;

American City Business Journals, publisher of business journals in 48 cities and producer of live events and conferences;

1010data, a provider of big data enterprise solutions.



Advance’s portfolio of exceptional companies also includes Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, Leaders Group, Turnitin, and POP. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Discovery and Reddit.

www.advance.com

