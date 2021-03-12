Ihezie Foundation, Led By Founder Aloysius Ihezie, Recognises World Book Day 2021 In A Spectacular Fashion
Ihezie Foundation, Led By Founder Aloysius Ihezie, Recognises World Book Day 2021 In A Spectacular FashionSOUTHALL, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Book Day 2021 recently took place in the UK on Friday, 4th March. This year, Ihezie Foundation, under the enterprising business visionary and charity founder, Aloysius Ihezie, was excited to work alongside a community project, to donate thousands of books to local primary schools.
First taking place in 1995, World Book Day is an annual celebration primarily dedicated to promote reading among young children. In the UK and Ireland, the event is held in early March. A corresponding global event happens worldwide every year on April 23, also known as International Day of the Book.
Aloysius Ihezie is a Greater London-based entrepreneur. The celebrated business visionary is the name behind Ihezie Foundation, established to distribute much-needed reading books to primary schools in the UK and textbooks to schools and libraries in Africa. "Our goal," Mr Ihezie explains, "is to improve literacy rates via the adoption of reading among children across Great Britain and Africa."
This World Book Day, the registered charity and its team, whose headquarters are located in picturesque Buckinghamshire, around 50 miles north-west of London, set out to mark the occasion in true style.
10,000 books were donated by Aloysius Ihezie and Ihezie Foundation
In partnership with Heathrow Community Trust. The foundation aimed to see a total of some 10,000 books distributed to primary schools in the independent grant-making organisation's immediate area, around 15 miles west of Central London. These include Harmondsworth Primary, Colnbrook Primary, William Byrd, Heathrow Primary and Pippins Primary.
"We're delighted to be working alongside Heathrow Community Trust on a mission to donate thousands of books to local schools and their libraries," states Amrit Rana, Chairperson of Ihezie Foundation. "This follows a year where COVID-19 has impacted the learning of primary school children due to partial school closures," she explains.
"We hope that the arrival of 10,000 wonderful reading books will help to bridge the attainment gap in literacy and reading," adds Ms Rana, "as well as provide many happy hours of reading pleasure."
It's hoped that the children of Harmondsworth Primary, Colnbrook Primary, and Pippins Primary, as well as William Byrd and Heathrow Primary, will find the variety of new books inspiring. The same is true for the hopes that this generous donation will also further help promote the joys of reading.
The necessary arrangements have now been made to have all 10,000 books safely delivered to the schools mentioned above, following this year's Easter break. "We look forward to sharing photographs of the deliveries in due course," adds Aloysius Ihezie, speaking from his charitable foundation's Buckinghamshire headquarters.
In addition to Ihezie Foundation, Aloysius Ihezie is also responsible for Choice Textile, a London based environmental business. Mr Ihezie and his team recently announced details of several new and ongoing projects. These include the One Million-Book Project in Africa, Every London Child a Reader, and crucial work alongside volunteers of the Buckinghamshire NHS Trust.
