The Safety Kit Adds Nationwide Sales Online with The Home Depot Canada
Safety Kit contains the three most popular pandemic products; hand sanitizer, face mask and disinfecting wipes.TORONTO, CANADA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Safety Kit adds Nationwide Sales online with The Home Depot Canada.
There is a new PPE Kit in town that’s good for those 'emergency situations' while on the road again. Canadians can now order the Safety Kit online from The Home Depot Canada by the Case of 24. Delivery to all ten Provinces and three Territories starts today at Home Depot.ca
The Safety Kit is perfect for people who are out & about and forget their mask, use the last wipe, or run out of sanitizer. Just in case, the Safety Kit makes sanitizing simple.
Perfect protection at work, on the buses, traveling on planes, trains and automobiles. Great as a backup travel kit in the centre console, or glove compartment of every car and truck. Safety Kit is the right size for any purse, briefcase, suitcase and backpack. There’s never been anything quite like COVID-19 in the modern era. The saga continues as each Safety Kit contains a nice smelling Hand Sanitizer, comfortable Face Mask and pre-moistened Antiseptic Wipes, all in one pack and individually wrapped.
"We have the capability to work with incredible manufacturer and supplier partners to produce the winning safety kit, and it seems like the right time to help protect the health of Canadians," said Dave Craig, VP Business Development, The Safety Kit.
Safety Kit is a natural fit for workers in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO). As well as everyone who likes to stock up on an essential PPE Kit, but want the items individually wrapped for safety and hygiene. The package is unique in this sense.
The new hit Safety Kit is a must-have.
CANADA UNITED SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF FUND
The Government of Canada is helping businesses recover costs for buying PPE. Small to Medium Sized Businesses nationwide, may keep the purchase Receipts and get Grants of up to $5,000 for PPE costs.
Click Here to Learn More https://occ.ca/canada-united-small-business-relief-fund/
Fund Applications are open for all Provinces and Territories as of February 16th, 2021. Canadians can get through this chapter together.
Dave Craig
.
+1 416-968-7987
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook