National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) today approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 44.5 cents per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021. The Company has approximately 91.2 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held today, the Company announced preliminary results of the stockholder vote on four management proposals. All were approved, including the election of David H. Anderson, David P. Bauer, Barbara M. Baumann, and Rebecca Ranich as directors for terms to expire in 2024; the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation; the approval of an amendment of the Restated Certificate of Incorporation to declassify the Board of Directors; and the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Analyst Contact: Kenneth Webster | 716-857-7067
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654


