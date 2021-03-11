Profire Energy, Inc. to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

/EIN News/ -- LINDON, Utah, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company that provides solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, announced that it will participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 15-17, 2021. Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO and Cameron Tidball, Co-Chief Executive Officer will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.



To learn more about the conference, please visit www.roth.com. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Roth sales representative.

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced identifying applications in other industries where their solutions can likely add value. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Contact:

Profire Energy, Inc.

Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO & CFO

(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors

Steven Hooser, Partner

214-872-2710