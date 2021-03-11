Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Remote Monitoring & Control, IoT Services Provider Acorn Presenting at the Maxim Emerging Growth Virtual Conference Thur. March 18th

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), is a provider of remote monitoring and control systems and Internet of Things (IoT) services for stand-by generators, pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment, through its OmniMetrix subsidiary. Acorn will provide a video overview presentation and be available to meet with investors at Maxim’s Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Acorn’s investor presentation will be available on the registration page: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference. Investors interested in meeting with Acorn’s CEO, Jan Loeb, during the conference should contact their Maxim sales representative.

About Maxim Group LLC (www.maximgrp.com)
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services.

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, LLC, a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable. The company monitors tens of thousands of assets for customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. In addition to generators in homes, OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used in cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution, and federal, state and municipal government facilities.

Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
acfn@catalyst-ir.com


