Marji Guyler-Alaniz joins Sompo International as Senior Vice President, Communications, Risk and Operations of AgriSompo North America

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (SIH), a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Mrs. Marji Guyler-Alaniz has joined as Senior Vice President, Communications, Risk & Operations for AgriSompo North America, Sompo International’s North American crop insurance platform. Mrs. Guyler-Alaniz will report to Mr. Bob Haney, Executive Chairman of AgriSompo and CEO of AgriSompo North America, the newly combined crop insurance operation made up of ARMTech and Diversified Crop Insurance Services. In this role Mrs. Guyler-Alaniz will be leading internal and external communications, organizational integration efforts, Federal government and crop insurance program relations, as well as engaging with operations and reinsurance. Mrs. Guyler-Alaniz will also participate in Sompo International's inclusive workplace strategy, emphasizing diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the organization, and will spearhead Inclusive Diversity efforts for AgriSompo North America.



Mrs. Guyler-Alaniz brings over a decade of risk management experience within the corporate crop insurance industry as well as a life-long passion for agriculture. As the President and Founder of FarmHer, an organization dedicated to celebrating the very real and important role that females play in agriculture, Mrs. Guyler-Alaniz is known as an agent of change – a quality that aligns with AgriSompo North America’s goal to “redefine what is possible for the agriculture industry.”

Mr. Bob Haney commented, “We have big goals at AgriSompo as we work towards making a real impact on farmers and ranchers for generations to come. As an industry leading organization we have prioritized our focus on diversity and inclusion. Marji is a strong leader with an innovative approach to reaching a diverse array of today’s farmers, and I am thrilled to have her join us as we create the premier market-leading multinational crop insurance and reinsurance business.”

Mrs. Guyler-Alaniz added, “I am honored to join AgriSompo and once again, be working alongside Bob Haney – a true pioneer of our industry. Through the formation of AgriSompo North America, it is evident that Sompo International is an organization committed to delivering best-in-class service and investing in the future of the agriculture industry. I am looking forward to working together to make a meaningful, long-lasting impact for the farmers and ranchers who I care so deeply about.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com