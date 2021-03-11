Demand for reusable facemasks continue to grow; textile manufacturers like Dony Garment poised to capitalize

Dony Garment CEO says the world now knows how powerful a tool face masks can be in the fight against viruses and expects growth even after COVID-19 is brought under control.

/EIN News/ -- Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world learned many valuable lessons during the fight to bring COVID-19 under control. Chief among them and one of the most visible adaptations to life during the pandemic is the ongoing use of face coverings for safety concerns.

Having been adopted in Far East countries regularly for decades during times of extreme virus transmission, now the Western world has come to understand the social utility provided by the widespread use of face coverings.





But industry insiders, including Vietnamese garment manufacture Dony Garment CEO Pham Quang Anh, believe even after COVID-19 is brought under control demand will continue to rise, and companies like Dony – with worldwide distribution in place and a growing number of partners in the U.S. and Europe – are poised to capitalize on this new market.

“Two years ago no one in the U.S. would have imagined widespread use of face coverings in their country,“ Pham said. “But now as health experts and government leaders have implemented necessary face-covering mandates to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are now accustomed to wearing them daily.”

That usage has now opened a market to some of the largest consumer groups on the globe.

“Much like people in the region regularized the practice of wearing face masks after pandemics, post COVID-19 significant portions of people in the U.S. and Europe will now utilize these powerful tools to prevent the spread of disease,” Pham said. “With the deals that Dony has already set up, I believe the potential for growth in the industry doesn’t go down after COVID-19 is brought under control, so we are prepared to completely capitalize on this opportunity to help keep people safe, wherever they live.“

An analysis by ResearchandMarkets.com recently found by 2027 the face mask market is expected to reach USD $31.83 billion by 2027.

Their reporting also found Chinese companies are operating over capacity and are not ready to continue to produce enough to meet demand.

"Companies in China are now operating at 110% of their capacity and even this production is not able to meet the global demand," ResearchandMarkets said. "The country has increased its manufacturing capacity by 20 times as compared to February of masks ranging from N-95 to cloth masks. Even factories producing mobile phones, shoes, automotive, diapers, sanitary pads among others have been modified to meet the rising demand for face masks. Such trends have put the supply chain of face masks under tremendous pressure."

While those manufacturers struggle to keep up, quality issues arise.

"Government initiatives in helping companies in China to transition into face masks manufacturing hubs and granting subsidies has resulted in a rapid rise in new entrants," they said. "Provincial regulators are working full-time to provide licenses to these new participants. However, adherence to globally accepted standards and quality norms remain a cause of concern."

Companies like Dony Garment can help keep a supply of face masks available to meet global demand, with both a system of distribution separate from the Chinese manufacturers, but also with a proprietary manufacturing process that ensures consistent quality.

Because of this Pham believes Dony Garment can compete with the largest players in the market like Moldex, Shanghai Dasheng, Kimberly-Clark, BDS, Gerson, Halyard Healthcare, SAS Safety Corp., Honeywell, Irema, KOWA, 3M, McKesson, MolnlyckeHealth, CM, Sinotextiles, DACH, Te Yin, Hakugen, and Uvex.

“The roots of our company lie in growing to meet demand in the textiles market, and with Dony masks, I believe we will continue that tradition today, tomorrow, and beyond,“ Pham said. “We know our face masks meet the stringent standards set by health agencies across the globe. Those two things together, along with our growing network of Business to Business partners and distributors will ensure Dony masks will rise to meet the ongoing demand for high-quality, reusable face masks for years to come.“

Dony masks are designed to fit comfortably, while at the same time including a three-layer design that provides the highest level of protection available in a reusable mask. Along with embedded nano-silver technology, the masks remain effective after multiple washings.

“In my opinion mask manufactures have a tremendous opportunity right now to help the world,“ Pham said. “As long as there is a demand for face coverings, Dony plans to provide. We owe it to the world to ensure these life-saving devices are always available."

Dony Garment

+84985310123

