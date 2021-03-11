PGA TOUR GOLFER CAMILO VILLEGAS AND WIFE MARIA OCHOA UNVEIL ‘MIA’S SERENITY SPACE FOR STAFF’ AT NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN HONOR OF THEIR LATE DAUGHTER

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a private and heartfelt reception at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, prominent golfer Camilo Villegas and his wife Maria Ochoa presented staff on the hematology and oncology unit with Mia’s Serenity Space for Staff – a quiet, dim and cozy room where healthcare staff can go to take a moment for themselves, unwind and reflect.

The unveiling of Mia’s Serenity Space for Staff comes days ahead of The Honda Classic, set to take place from March 15 – March 21. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is one of the organizations supported by Honda Classic Cares, through the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

The new Serenity Space for Staff at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is part of Camilo and Maria’s vision through Mia’s Miracles, a foundation established in honor of their late daughter Mia to provide small blessings with large impacts.

“Mia’s Serenity Space for Staff is an exciting program for Mia’s Miracles Foundation. This project has been an extremely healing and rewarding process for Camilo and I. We saw firsthand how difficult the job can be for these medical heroes. It takes so much, both physically and emotionally, to provide continuous care and support to families during challenging medical crises,” said President and Founder of Mia’s Miracles Foundation, Maria Ochoa. “We wanted to create a space for staff at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where they can recharge and continue to provide the best care, by replicating the positive and relaxing energy that moved throughout Mia’s room.”

“At Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, we pride ourselves on providing family-centered care to all who walk through our doors, including our very own physicians, nurses, and all other system employees,” said Matthew Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System. “We appreciate and admire Camilo, Maria and Mia’s Miracles for this generous gesture and for thinking of our healthcare heroes who have been at the forefront of this global pandemic.”

Mia’s Miracles began its ongoing partnership with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital last year as they helped reunite a patient from Honduras with his mother just in time for Christmas. This year, they hope to identify several patients in need who will benefit from the partnership program, Mia’s Blessings, which provides emergency funds to families at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital so they do not have to choose between their child’s medical care and other expenses. Support helps cover transportation, food and hygiene products, lodging, and as needed, funeral and memorial services.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 475 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

About Mia’s Miracles Foundation

Founded by PGA Professional Golfer Camilo Villegas and wife Maria Ochoa, Mia's Miracles Foundation provides small blessings with significant impacts, bringing smiles and positivity to children and families facing challenging circumstances. This vision of Mia's Miracles Foundation is that all children and families receive access to reliable resources and a supportive network that leads to a hopeful future. Since its launch, Mia's Miracles Foundation has devoted resources to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, FL, and many organizations in Colombia, providing vulnerable children and families with assistance to ease the burden of financial hardships and emotional stress during difficult times. www.miasmiracles.org

