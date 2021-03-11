Moore Kuehn Encourages TLND, FSKR, BMTC, and MOTN Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND)



Talend has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Talend will receive $66.00 per share.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: FSKR)



FS KKR Capital Corp. II (“FSKR”) has agreed to merge with FS KKR Capital Corp. (“FSK”). Under the proposed transaction, FSKR shareholders will receive a number of FSK shares with a net asset value per share (“NAV”) equal to the NAV of the FSKR shares they hold.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC)



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has agreed to be acquired by WSFS Financial Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Bryn Mawr Bank will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS per share.

Motion Acquisition Company ( NASDAQ: MOTN)



Motion Acquisition Company has agreed to merge with DocGo. Under the proposed transaction, Motion Acquisition shareholders will own just 10% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

