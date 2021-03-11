SAPBASIS Joins HYCU® Cloud Services Provider Program

Leading Danish SAP Consultancy Plans to Grow Customer Base in Western Europe

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today announced SAPBASIS ApS, a HYCU Premier Partner, is the latest Cloud Service Provider (CSP) to join the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program. With more than 30 customers serving 340,000 end users, SAPBASIS offers complete support for SAP environments including execution, project management and migration to Azure, AWS and Google Cloud. As the newest member of the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program, SAPBASIS will leverage HYCU solutions to accelerate their customers’ multi-cloud journey. SAPBASIS customers now have a service for on premises backup and recovery, data migration to the cloud, data protection and cloud disaster recovery as a service as well as hybrid-cloud backup consolidation.

“HYCU delivers great, simple to use and highly innovative solutions that keep our SAP HANA data in Google Cloud safe,” said Kenneth Lylloff, Partner, SAPBASIS ApS. “It is important for us to partner with the right company to help us help our customers with their data center modernization efforts.”

HYCU multi-cloud data management, protection, migration and recovery solutions were designed specifically to meet the cloud-native data protection and data management needs of next-generation cloud services, managed services and systems integrators. HYCU’s Cloud Services Provider Program allows SAPBASIS to cost-effectively and efficiently scale up and down with their growth and their customers’ adoption with ease of use and deployment.

“Companies look for the solutions and expertise to make the most of their IT investments,” said Bogdan Viher, VP Worldwide Sales, HYCU. “Leading solutions integrators like SAPBASIS gain a significant and powerful as a service data management solution for their customers. Running as a true cloud-native service, easy to deploy and manage, HYCU is a key building block for a financially rewarding model to help our partners be more profitable and to assist in their business growth goals.”

To learn more about the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program, visit https://www.hycu.com/service-providers/ or contact google@hycu.com.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service company worldwide. Leveraging HYCU Protégé, HYCU’s 2000+ global customers experience unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery across On-premises, public cloud and HCI environments. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU supports enterprise and public sector customers and has achieved a 91 Net Promoter Score.

About SAPBASIS

SAPBASIS was established in 2013 and have since focused on optimization and operations of SAP-systems by delivering Advisory, Consulting and Operations. Services cover on-premises systems as well as private and public cloud infrastructure. The founders are still an important part of the business and have been building the company with a very agile mindset and focus on having the highest technical expertise.

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com Jesper Riiber Høj SAPBASIS +45 23 20 28 23 jrh@sapbasis.dk