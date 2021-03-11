Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,661 in the last 365 days.

FERRARI SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), March 11, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) communicates its intention to restart its multi-year share repurchase program announced on December 28, 2018 (the “Program”) with a fourth tranche of up to Euro 150 million to start on March 12, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”) and to end no later than September 30, 2021, of which up to Euro 120 million to be executed on the MTA market under a non-discretionary share repurchase agreement with a primary financial institution and up to Euro 30 million to be executed on the NYSE under an additional mandate with a primary financial institution.
According to the Program, to date Ferrari has acquired 3,809,334 common shares for a total consideration of approximately Euro 513 million, with the last purchase having been made on March 30, 2020, when the Program was temporarily suspended at the inception of the pandemic outbreak.
The Fourth Tranche will be conducted in the framework of the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 16, 2020. The repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
As of today, the Company holds 9,175,609 common shares in treasury.



1 Including the share repurchased by Ferrari according to the standard practice Sell to Cover deriving from the 2019 equity incentive plan


Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

FERRARI SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.