FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – March 11, 2021

South Carolina Seeks Soybean Farmers for United Soybean Board

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling South Carolina’s alternate position on the United Soybean Board, which will become vacant in December 2021.

The United Soybean Board is made up of 78 volunteer farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of meal, oil and sustainability, focusing on programs and partnerships that drive demand and preference for U.S. soy. As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soybean checkoff.

Any farmer interested in applying needs to meet the following criteria:

Be a soybean producer who owns or shares the ownership and risk of loss in soybean production Be a resident of South Carolina Be at least 21 years of age

To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form before the April 18th, 2021 deadline. To obtain this form, contact Laura Lester Jordan at 803-734-1767 or ljordan@scda.sc.gov.

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture will make the final appointments. The USDA has a policy that membership on USDA boards and committees is open to all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and martial or family status. The chosen individual appointed is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.

For more information about the United Soybean Board, visit unitedsoybean.org.

