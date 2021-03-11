Ben C Martin Pharmaceutical Injury Attorney Weighs in on Vaginal Mesh Litigation

Dr. Greg Vigna

Vigna Law Group releases new podcast featuring Ben C Martin.

My firm represents many women with pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and ilioinguinal neuralgia caused by mid-urethral slings. The injuries we are seeing are sometimes simply devastating.” — Ben Martin

Ben C Martin, Esq. of Martin Baughman, a national pharmaceutical injury trial law firm in Dallas provides his thoughts regarding the future of the vaginal mesh litigation post-MDL. “The neurological injury cases we have filed are each being prepared for trial. There is indeed a pathway to litigate these serious neurological injuries caused by transobturator slings, retropubic slings, and the mini-slings that are inserted into the obturator internus muscle.

Ben Martin, Esq. and Laura Baughman, Esq. and the Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

• Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

• Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

• Coloplast: Aris, Altis

Ben C Martin, Esq. and Laura Baughman, Esq. and the Vigna Law Group target retropubic slings below that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

• Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

• Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

• Coloplast: Supris

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and Certified Life Care Planner focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. His cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

