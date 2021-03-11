Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights BD’s Work Producing Injection Devices for Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns

BD Plant Manager Heath Petersen delivers comments at the podium with Gov. Ricketts

standing behind him. BD CEO Tom Polen appears on the screen.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted representatives from BD, a leading global medical technology company with four locations in Nebraska, for a press conference.

During the press conference, BD CEO Tom Polen highlighted the company’s work to produce billions of syringes and needles to support coronavirus vaccination campaigns.

These products are being manufactured at the company’s facilities in Nebraska. The company has locations in Broken Bow, Columbus, and Holdrege. BD employs 3,500 people across its facilities in Nebraska.

As a token of appreciation for BD’s work, Governor Ricketts presented two BD plant managers, Heath Petersen and Stuart Rogers, with admiralships in the Nebraska Navy.

Video the press conference can be found by clicking here.

