Pulse set to expand to Uganda & Côte d’Ivoire

Pulse (www.Pulse.africa), Africa’s leading innovative media company, is set to reach more markets with its mission of informing & engaging young audiences - and providing marketing & media production services with its young, innovative team. The company is now hiring Managing Directors for Uganda and Côte d'Ivoire to open dedicated offices in Kampala and Abidjan to start operations in the markets later in the year.

Pulse has established a strong foothold in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Senegal, building the continent’s largest combined digital media audience, with a cumulative audience size of more than 100 million users monthly. Pulse aims to extend its widely followed news platforms and social channels with local versions in Uganda and Côte d’Ivoire to resonate with the young, digitally-savvy population there. As a digital marketing and video production provider, Pulse will also support its international partners and local businesses in executing innovative media and marketing campaigns in the markets.

Leonie Elverfeldt, Managing Director of Pulse Kenya and Managing Director for the East African region says: “With our Pulse brand and the successes we celebrate in our other markets, we are sure to hit the right spot in Uganda as well. Content is King and Distribution is Queen. The Ugandan audience and brands are ready for an engaging millennial content brand. Enabling young people in the country to inform & engage their compatriots via an innovative media platform is close to our heart and we cannot wait to start.”

Speaking on the expansion in Francophone West Africa, Caroline Mbodj, Managing Director of Pulse Senegal and Managing Director for the region at Pulse adds: “I am more than excited to work on the pan-African idea of Pulse: our growth to Côte d'Ivoire will be the opportunity to inject a new dynamic in the way content and media are evolving in Francophone Africa and beyond.”

The crucial positions for Managing Director Pulse Uganda (https://bit.ly/3qCGUQX) and Managing Director Pulse Côte d'Ivoire (FR) (https://bit.ly/2PNu31n) are currently open for applications via the shown links.

