Serco Awarded $600 Million IDIQ Contract with Initial $153 Million Delivery Order to Provide Technology Support Services to U.S. Navy

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, Virginia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that it has been awarded a re-compete contract with the U.S. Navy to maintain hardware, software, and firmware in support of the Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection (AT/FP) Ashore Sustainment Program. The eight-year, single-award IDIQ contract has a five-year base period and one three-year option period with a contract ceiling value of $600 million. The IDIQ award was also issued with a five-year task order with a total value of $153 million, if all option years are exercised.

Under this contract, Serco will provide work for life-cycle sustainment of physical security/access control and command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) systems in support of Commander Naval Installation Command’s AT/FP program worldwide. Serco will also work with the government to execute targeted technology refresh efforts that will incorporate the latest system capabilities, to include cyber security, with the goal to drive improved system performance. Through this contract, Serco will provide full lifecycle sustainment of AT/FP assets at Navy installations worldwide.

“Serco has been providing unique AT/FP Ashore System service for the US Navy since 2003,” said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Since then, we have increased our worldwide deployment team significantly. We consider it an honor to continue to support the Navy on such a global scale.”

Serco has been supporting this contract since 2016. We currently have over 100 employees deployed across the United States, Spain, Italy, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Romania, Guam, and Diego Garcia.

