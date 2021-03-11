Tecogen Reports 2020 Results
/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN, the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $28.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $33.4 million for 2019, a 15.5% decrease. All segments were adversely impacted by business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Product revenues decreased to $10.5 million in 2020 from $13.0 million in 2019, and service revenues were $15.9 million in 2020 compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2019 due to a decline in installation activity. Energy Production revenue decreased to $1.8 million in 2020 from $3.1 million in 2019.
Key Takeaways:
- Gross profit was $10.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $12.5 million for the prior year. Gross margin for 2020 improved to 38.3% compared to 37.3% for 2019.
- Operating expenses for the 4th quarter, excluding one-time adjustments for bad debt, goodwill impairment, and patent write-downs, decreased 23% as compared to Q4 2019.
- Net loss was $6.2 million versus a loss of $4.7 million in 2019 primarily due to one-time goodwill impairments in both years and increased reserves for bad debt. Net loss, exclusive of goodwill and long-lived assets impairment and other one-time adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.4 million compared to a loss of $1.0 million for the same period in 2019.
- Cash flows provided by operations for 2020 were $1.4 million compared to cash flows used in operations of $4.5 million in 2019, representing a $5.9 million improvement in operating cash flows.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $1.5 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $0.9 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.6 million.
- Executed a license agreement with Origin Engines relating to the use of our Ultera emissions reduction technology with engines supplied by Origin to a range of customers.
- Added U.S. Patents 10,774,720 and 10,774,724 to our intellectual property portfolio.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) was a loss of $0.9 million and $2.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to a loss of $0.3 million and $0.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. This reduction in Adjusted EBITDA was due to reduced margin on lower revenues and increased provisions for bad debt. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, goodwill impairment charges. See table following the statements of operations for a reconciliation from net loss to Adjusted EBITDA as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA.)
On January 19, 2021, we received a letter dated January 12, 2021 from Webster Bank, NA confirming that the Paycheck Protection Program Loan granted to us on April 17, 2020 pursuant to the CARES Act in the original principal amount of $1,874,200 together with all accrued interest thereon was forgiven in full as of January 11, 2021. The loan forgiveness amount which aggregates to $1,886,933, including $12,733 of accrued interest, will be recognized in the first quarter of 2021 and will be accounted for as debt extinguishment in our consolidated statements of operations.
On February 5, 2021, we obtained a Paycheck Protection Program Second Draw unsecured loan through Webster Bank in the amount of $1,874,269 pursuant to the CARES Act. We intend to use the loan proceeds for payroll, rent, utilities and other operating expenses, and expect to apply for forgiveness of the loan balance as permitted under the CARES Act.
"2020 was a challenging year for many businesses," commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "The COVID-19 pandemic had many negative impacts on our business with regard to facility closures and construction slowdowns. We took the opportunity of a slower 2020 to reduce operational costs and strengthen our balance sheet. We reduced our receivable and unbilled revenue balances resulting in positive cash flows from operations. We are beginning to see the return of normal business activities and are encouraged that our service maintenance agreement revenues continue to grow sequentially quarter over quarter despite the slowdown. I am optimistic that our reduced operating costs combined with a strengthened balance sheet positions Tecogen for a rebound as the COVID-19 vaccine distribution progresses and normal business activities resume."
Sales and Operations Highlights
- Sales backlog of product and installation projects was $8.3 million on December 31, 2020. Product and installation backlog was $9.3 million as of March 9, 2021.
- Commissioned 26 InVerde units for operation in Toronto, Canada.
- Established Teaming Agreement with Ainsworth, a Toronto based company providing high quality technical trade services establishing Tecogen as its preferred CHP partner.
- Sold five Tecochill chillers to cannabis cultivation facilities in Massachusetts and New Jersey, bringing the total number of cannabis cultivation facilities using our equipment to twenty.
Research and Development Highlights
In 2020, Company R&D expense amounted to $767 thousand for product development and improvement, product certifications, and patents. Key activities are summarized below.
- Issued policy paper entitled "Building Electrification Policy and Combined Heat and Power Relevance." The paper gives an in-depth analysis of why electrification policy is generally counterproductive to its carbon reduction goals when compared to combined heat and power (CHP) systems.
- Extended the program with our research subcontractor, Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), to produce full size catalyst elements for evaluation in our engine test laboratory. The advanced formulation, which we believe is patentable, developed by SwRI has shown superior performance in their test simulations of the Ultera process for a range of pollutants, including nitrogen oxides but with a potential for significantly reduced cost.
- Executed a license agreement with Origin Engines relating to the use of Tecogen’s Ultera emissions reduction technology with engines they supply to a range of customers including forklift trucks.
- The Propane Education and Research Council (PERC) displayed a forklift truck retrofitted with an Ultera emissions control system at MODEX 2020, the leading trade show showcasing material handling technology.
- Awarded runner-up for best presentation of forklift technology at the World LP Gas Association’s Global Technology Conference, an annual international forum to highlight new innovations in propane technologies.
- Received order from a Southern California water district for the design (Phase 1) and manufacture (Phase 2) of an Ultera after-treatment system for two new 800-horsepower Caterpillar natural gas engines to drive municipal water pumps. Both systems are expected to ship in Q1 2021.
- Validated core patent for Ultera emissions reduction technology in 19 EU countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France, all key markets for potential commercialization.
- Two additional patents issued for our Ultera emissions reduction technology entitled “NOx Reduction Using a Dual-Stage Catalyst System with Intercooling in Vehicle Gasoline Engines under Real Driving Conditions” (US patent No. 10,774,720) and “Dual Stage Internal Combustion Engine Aftertreatment System Using Exhaust Gas Intercooling and Charger Driven Air Ejector” (US Patent No. 10,774,724)
About Tecogen
Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.
In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.
Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.
TECOGEN INC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,490,219
|$
|877,676
|Accounts receivable, net
|8,671,163
|14,569,397
|Unbilled revenue
|4,267,249
|5,421,811
|Inventory, net
|7,168,596
|6,405,229
|Prepaid and other current assets
|597,144
|635,034
|Total current assets
|22,194,371
|27,909,147
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|2,283,846
|3,465,948
|Right of use assets
|1,632,574
|2,173,951
|Intangible assets, net
|1,360,319
|1,593,781
|Goodwill
|2,406,156
|5,281,867
|Other assets
|196,387
|691,941
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|30,073,653
|$
|41,116,635
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Note payable, current portion
|$
|837,861
|$
|—
|Revolving line of credit, bank
|—
|2,402,384
|Accounts payable
|4,183,105
|5,271,756
|Accrued expenses
|1,993,471
|2,599,366
|Deferred revenue
|1,294,157
|2,635,619
|Lease obligations, current
|506,514
|536,443
|Total current liabilities
|8,815,108
|13,445,568
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|115,329
|145,464
|Note payable, net of current portion
|1,036,339
|—
|Lease obligations, long-term
|1,222,492
|1,637,508
|Unfavorable contract liability, net
|1,617,051
|2,534,818
|Total liabilities
|12,806,319
|17,763,358
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Tecogen Inc. shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,850,261 and 24,849,261 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|24,850
|24,849
|Additional paid-in capital
|56,814,428
|56,622,285
|Accumulated deficit
|(39,529,621)
|(33,379,114)
|Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders’ equity
|17,309,657
|23,268,020
|Noncontrolling interest
|(42,323)
|85,257
|Total stockholders’ equity
|17,267,334
|23,353,277
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|30,073,653
|$
|41,116,635
TECOGEN INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Products
|$
|1,781,188
|$
|3,717,631
|Services
|3,434,631
|4,304,189
|Energy production
|441,295
|690,124
|Total Revenues
|5,657,114
|8,711,944
|Cost of sales
|Products
|1,175,018
|2,379,755
|Services
|1,857,727
|2,773,732
|Energy production
|281,758
|295,620
|Total Cost of Sales
|3,314,503
|5,449,107
|Gross profit
|2,342,611
|3,262,837
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|2,833,965
|2,707,338
|Selling
|571,141
|617,527
|Research and development
|125,707
|376,651
|Gain on sales of assets
|(32)
|—
|Long-lived asset impairment
|71,963
|—
|Goodwill impairment
|2,875,711
|—
|Total operating expenses
|6,478,455
|3,701,516
|Loss from operations
|(4,135,844)
|(438,679)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest and other expense
|(14,432)
|143
|Interest expense
|(4,741)
|(38,304)
|Total other expense, net
|(19,173)
|(38,161)
|Loss before income taxes
|(4,155,017)
|(476,840)
|Income tax provision
|2,380
|(473)
|Consolidated net loss
|(4,157,397)
|(476,367)
|(Income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
|95,084
|(9,197)
|Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc
|$
|(4,062,313)
|$
|(485,564)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.16)
|$
|(0.02)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|24,850,261
|24,844,674
|Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)
|Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc
|$
|(4,062,313)
|$
|(485,564)
|Interest expense, net
|4,741
|38,161
|Provision for income taxes
|2,380
|(473)
|Depreciation and amortization, net
|120,186
|74,254
|EBITDA
|(3,935,006)
|(373,622)
|Stock-based compensation
|58,632
|42,860
|Unrealized loss on securities
|—
|—
|Inventory write down
|—
|—
|Long-lived asset impairment
|71,963
|—
|Goodwill impairment
|2,875,711
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(928,700)
|$
|(330,762)
TECOGEN INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Products
|$
|10,534,096
|$
|12,977,896
|Services
|15,883,302
|17,307,718
|Energy production
|1,837,181
|3,140,834
|Total Revenues
|28,254,579
|33,426,448
|Cost of sales
|Products
|6,473,768
|8,385,574
|Services
|9,783,652
|10,808,142
|Energy production
|1,169,645
|1,753,980
|Total Cost of Sales
|17,427,065
|20,947,696
|Gross profit
|10,827,514
|12,478,752
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|10,311,086
|10,380,143
|Selling
|2,593,168
|2,685,200
|Research and development
|767,323
|1,460,096
|Gain on sales of assets
|(11,367)
|(1,081,304)
|Long-lived asset impairment
|251,906
|—
|Goodwill impairment
|2,875,711
|3,693,198
|Total operating expenses
|16,787,827
|17,137,333
|Loss from operations
|(5,960,313)
|(4,658,581)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest and other income
|(2,479)
|933
|Interest expense
|(125,824)
|(101,851)
|Unrealized loss on investment securities
|(98,404)
|(19,680)
|Other expense, net
|(226,707)
|(120,598)
|Loss before income taxes
|(6,187,020)
|(4,779,179)
|State income tax provision
|30,171
|15,194
|Consolidated net loss
|(6,217,191)
|(4,794,373)
|Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
|66,684
|85,354
|Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.
|$
|(6,150,507)
|$
|(4,709,019)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.25)
|$
|(0.19)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|24,850,258
|24,839,957
|Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc
|$
|(6,150,507)
|$
|(4,709,019)
|Provision for income taxes
|30,171
|15,194
|Interest expense, net
|125,824
|100,918
|Depreciation and amortization, net
|414,127
|437,102
|EBITDA
|(5,580,385)
|(4,155,805)
|Stock-based compensation
|190,944
|163,464
|Unrealized loss on investment securities
|98,404
|118,084
|Goodwill impairment
|2,875,711
|3,693,198
|Asset impairment
|251,906
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,163,420)
|$
|(181,059)
TECOGEN INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Consolidated net loss
|$
|(6,217,191)
|$
|(4,794,373)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation, accretion and amortization, net
|414,127
|437,102
|Long-lived asset impairment
|251,906
|—
|Gain on sale of assets
|(11,367)
|(1,081,304)
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|656,397
|48,000
|Provision for inventory reserve
|86,000
|—
|Unrealized loss on investment securities
|98,404
|19,680
|Stock-based compensation
|190,944
|163,464
|Goodwill impairment
|2,875,711
|3,693,198
|Non-cash interest expense
|51,190
|43,669
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|(Increase) decrease in:
|Accounts receivable
|5,555,235
|(440,945)
|Inventory, net
|(849,367)
|(110,367)
|Unbilled revenue
|1,154,562
|(528,452)
|Due from related party
|—
|9,405
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|37,889
|(9,545)
|Other non-current assets
|825,817
|(317,970)
|Increase (decrease) in:
|Accounts payable
|(1,088,651)
|(1,881,574)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(524,358)
|380,993
|Deferred revenue
|(2,100,011)
|(115,223)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|1,407,237
|(4,484,242)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(59,952)
|(95,643)
|Proceeds on sale of property and equipment
|26,335
|5,000,000
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(123,252)
|(110,683)
|Payment of stock issuance costs
|—
|(2,700)
|Distributions to non-controlling interest
|(60,896)
|(84,505)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(217,765)
|4,706,469
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|(Payments) proceeds on revolving line of credit, net
|(2,452,329)
|349,280
|Proceeds from note payable
|1,874,200
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,200
|33,617
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(576,929)
|382,897
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|612,543
|605,124
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
|877,676
|272,552
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year
|$
|1,490,219
|$
|877,676
TECOGEN INC
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, this news release contains information about EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation expense, goodwill impairment, one-time inventory adjustment and merger related expenses), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.