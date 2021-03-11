Freight and Logistics Market is Poised to Reflect 3.5% CAGR by 2025 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key industry participants in the global Freight and Logistics Market are Dsv Global Transports and Logistics (Denmark), Kuehne+ Nagel (Switzerland), The Maersk Group (Germany), Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), C.H. Robinson (US), Panalpina (Switzerland), United Parcel Service (US), FedEx Corp. (US), Walmart Group (US), Nippon Express (Japan), and other prominent players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight and Logistics Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the global freight and logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025 (forecast period).

Freight and logistics are procedures for the transport of goods and commodities by rail, truck, road, and big vessels carrying containers and airplanes. It offers contract logistics, warehousing, value-added services, designs, and implements sophisticated integrated logistics solutions for complicated global supply chains.

The global freight and logistics industry is driven by growing global trade activities in developing countries, increasing trade-related agreements and global logistics infrastructure, and technological advances in the logistics industry for fast delivery and supply chain. However, the increase in emission levels and high inventory cost & low warehousing space is restraining the market growth at the global level. Every region is engaged in the import and export of goods, and the implementation of green logistics solutions is likely to generate profitable growth opportunities for the freight and logistics industry. Rapid market growth will intensify competition between logistics solution providers. Companies in the logistics industry that concentrate on advancement in order fulfillment, delivery models, and value-added services are projected to restructure the last-mile delivery segment.







Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8698









COVID-19 Impact on the Global Freight and Logistics Market

As COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide have been infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have introduced foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. With the exception of the medical supplies and life support industries, most of the industries have had a significant impact, including the freight and logistics industry. With the decline in world economic growth, freight and logistics also had a certain impact but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth.

Market Segmentation

The global freight and logistics market has been divided based on shipping type, service, and end-use.

Based on shipping type, the global freight & logistics market has been divided into airways, railways, roadways, and waterways. The waterways segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and will show the highest growth rate; this is due to growing cold chain logistics and growing demand for perishable foods.

By service, the global freight and logistics market has been segmented into inventory management, packaging, warehousing, transportation, distribution, custom clearance, and others. The warehousing segment holds the major share; this is attributed to the growing cold chain logistics infrastructure.

Based on end-use, the global freight and logistics market has been divided into energy & utilities, trade and transportation, banking and financial services, government and public utilities, manufacturing & construction, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, telecommunication & information technology, and others. The manufacturing & construction segment retains the largest market share; this is attributed to growing import-export of electrical machinery and equipment, medical apparatus, automobile parts, and others.







Browse In-depth Market Research Report (107 pages) on Freight and Logistics

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/freight-and-logistics-market-8698









Regional Analysis

By region, the global freight and logistics market has been segmented into Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America.

APAC to continue its winning streak

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Business growth is due to e-commerce and the retail sector in developing countries such as India, China, and others. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the e-commerce sector is rising at an annual growth rate of more than 50% and will hit USD 200 billion by 2026.

Europe is home to a range of multinational brands, such as Deutsche Post DHL Kuehne+ Nagel, Maersk Group, DB Schenker Logistics, Dsv Global Transport and Logistics and Panalpina. This region, therefore, has the second largest market share in the global freight and logistic market.

Competitive Landscape

The global industry is extremely competitive with the involvement of a considerable number of market players, with companies in the logistics sector concentrating on innovation in supply chain management and enhancing the delivery of goods.



List of Notable players in the global freight and logistics market are.

Dsv Global Transports and Logistics (Denmark)

Deutsche Post DHL (Germany)

Kuehne+ Nagel (Switzerland)

The Maersk Group (Germany)

DB Schenker Logistics (Germany)

Panalpina (Switzerland)

Walmart Group (US)

United Parcel Service (US)

FedEx Corp. (US)

C.H. Robinson (US)

Nippon Express (Japan), and other prominent players.

Industry News

In 2019, DHL Group invested approximately USD 137 million at cologne-Bonn airport for new logistics. The new 15,000 square meter logistics center featured state-of-the-art sorting technology and an innovative system to heat and cool the warehouse and offices. The DHL Group also reported USD 2.2 billion in digitalization through 2025.

Summary

The global freight and logistics market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). Freight and logistics are the means of transporting commodities and goods by trucks, rail cars, and large ships carrying containers and airplanes. Each region is actively engaged in the import and export of goods, with increased trade and transport likely to generate growth opportunities for the freight and logistics industry. Growing global trade activities in emerging markets, increasing trade-related agreements together with global logistics infrastructure, and technological developments in the logistics sector for fast delivery and supply chain are key growth driving factors for the freight and logistics market. Moreover, rapid growth in the e-commerce sector and the growing trend of online shopping influences the freight and logistics market's growth.





Discover More Research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry , By Market Research Future







Browse Related Reports:

Global Dispensing Pharmacy Packaging Machine Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Speed (Low Speed, Standard Speed, High Speed), Function (Filling, Wrapping, Mixing & Split, others) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Labeling Equipment Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Pressure Sensitive/Self-Adhesive Labelers, Glue-Based Labelers, Sleeve Labelers and others), Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual), End-Use (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2025

Global Snack food Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Packaging Type (flexible packaging and rigid packaging), Material (plastic, paper, metal, and others), Application (bakery snacks, candy & confections, savory snacks, nuts & dried fruits and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Research Report: Information by Material (Kraft Paper, Containerboard, Corrugated Board, Recycled Paper and Molded Fiber Pulp and others), Capacity (0–5 KG, 5–25 KG, 25–50 KG and Above 50 KG), End User (Agriculture, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retail Industry and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global PET Lidding Films Market : Information by Product type (Dual-ovenable lidding films, Specialty lidding films, High barrier lidding films, Breathable lidding films and Resealable/reclosable films), Application (Trays, Cups, Jars & bottles, and others), End-use (Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverage and others ) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2025

Global Dunnage Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Material Type (Corrugated Plastics, Molded Plastics, Aluminum, Steel, Fabric Dunnage, Corrugated Paper, Wood, Foams and others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods and Healthcare) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Recyclable Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Material Type (Glass, Paper, Plastic, Tinplate, Wood, Aluminum, Biodegradable Plastic and Recycled Papers), Packaging Type (Paper & Cardboard, Void Fill Packing, Bubble Wrap and Pouches & Envelopes), End-Use Industry (Healthcare Industry, Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry and Food & Beverages Industry) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Fiber Drum Market Research Report: Information by Closure (Metal Closure, Plastic Closure and Fiber/Cardboard Closure), Capacity (Up to 25 Gallons, 26–50 Gallons, 51–75 Gallons and Above 75 Gallons), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Building and Construction and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Produce Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Packaging Type (Corrugated Boxes, Bags and Liners, Plastic Containers and Trays), Application (Vegetables, Fruits and Salads), End User (Growers/Shippers, Re-Packers and Retail Stores) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Pallet Racking Market Research Report: Information by System (Conventional, Mobile Racking, Shuttle Racking and Hybrid/Customized Racking), Racking System Type (Cantilever Racking, Selective Racking, Push Back Racking, Drive-In Racking, Pallet Flow Racking, Carton Flow Racking and others), Frame Load Capacity (Up to 5 Ton, 5–15 Ton and Above 15 Ton), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Retail, Manufacturing, Warehouse & Logistics and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Insulated Shipping Packaging Market Research Report: by Product (Boxes and Containers), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial Goods, Personal Care and Others), Material (Plastic, Wood, Glass and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2026

Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Research Report: by Service (Transportation, Warehousing and Distribution and Value-added Services), by Destination (Domestic and International) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2026



About Market Research Future:



Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter







Contact: Market Research Future (MRFR) Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com