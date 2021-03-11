SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in the M Vest and Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on March 17th

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) ("SELLAS" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today announced that Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD. h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, will participate in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference hosted by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group, LLC on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.



In addition to the SELLAS corporate presentation, Dr. Stergiou will participate in the Cancer Vaccines Panel hosted by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Maxim Senior Managing Director, Biotechnology (Research Analyst) on Wednesday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The panel will be an informative discussion on the market opportunity for cancer vaccines as well as upcoming milestones from the participating companies.

To attend, register here . An archived replay will be available on SELLAS’ investor relations website at www.sellaslifesciences.com/investors .

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SELLAS management, please contact your M Vest / Maxim representative directly, or KCSA Strategic Communications at SELLAS@kcsa.com .



About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential both as a monotherapy and in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS’ second product candidate, nelipepimut-S (NPS), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy with potential to treat patients with early-stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple-negative breast cancer patients, following the standard of care.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com .

