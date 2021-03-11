LPL Financial Welcomes The Fox Alliance

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that The Fox Alliance has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The advisors reported having served approximately $260 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from First Allied, part of the Cetera network of broker-dealers.



Based in Austin, Texas, The Fox Alliance started as a one-man operation when financial advisor Bill Fox founded the business in 1986. Over the years, it has grown into a full-fledged team with diverse backgrounds who serve clients throughout the country. In addition to Bill as founder, The Fox Alliance is led by Managing Partners Holden Fox and Josh Renfro. The team also includes financial advisors Jim Baker, Laura Cooper and Max Clark, and nine support staff.

The Fox Alliance team provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to help clients clarify and work toward their goals. They have a heart for improving the financial literacy of not only clients they serve, but also their community. “Every day we strive to live our mission: To help guide people to long-term financial success by providing them with the best possible direction, resources and education. We are confident that partnering with LPL will help us better accomplish that mission,” Renfro said.

Seeking access to integrated technology, and lower fees for clients, the team turned to LPL Financial. “LPL is aligned with a tech stack that we want to build out for our firm, including Salesforce CRM, Slack for internal communication, Box for cloud document storage and Black Diamond for portfolio performance reporting, among other innovative capabilities. We are thrilled to have more choices in software and tools that ultimately help us better serve our clients,” Holden Fox said. “In addition to the new technological capabilities, we are excited about the transparency and simplicity of LPL statements. All of these benefits are in addition to LPL’s low program fees which we believe will create substantial savings for our clients.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We welcome The Fox Alliance team to LPL and applaud their mission to make an extraordinary difference in the lives of their clients. We are honored they chose to partner with LPL in the next chapter of their business as they seek new ways to elevate their service and enhance the client experience. We are committed to delivering robust resources, business solutions and innovative capabilities that can help all of our advisors differentiate their practice and be successful at every stage of their business’ lifecycle. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with the entire Fox Alliance team.”

