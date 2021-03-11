Jericho Energy Ventures to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire—Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; OTC: JROOF), today announced that Brian Williamson, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q1 Investor Summit
|Date
|March 23-25th, 2021
|Presentation
|March 23rd @ 4:00PM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uTbt9t0rSauUJzoys6QcSA
About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com
Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com
ABOUT Jericho Energy Ventures
Jericho Energy Ventures (https://jerichoenergyventures.com) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems.
Wire Service Contact:
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com