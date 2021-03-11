Global 3D Technical Textile Market Size - Forecast to 2026

3D Weaving, Sigmatex, Textum, Cetriko, Cristex, Top Weaving, Tex Tech Industries, Inc., Baltex, MDB Texinov, Stoll, Muller Textiles, Staubli, Nikol, Trevira, EAT GmbH (The DesignScope Company), Gerber Technology, and Sculpteoare are the major players in the 3D Technical Textile Market Share.

3D Technical Textiles are automated structured fabrics which are made by intervening the multiple composites. These are lightweight materials best suited for industrial applications. Increasing preference for rigid, stiff, and strong structural fabrics will drive the demand for 3D Technical Textiles Market. Aerospace & defense, medical, construction, and apparel are key areas where these products are highly utilized. Prevention from cracks, delamination, and economical production cost are major benefits influencing material adoption.

High demand from the construction industry due to its efficient performance in the bendable structure or T-shaped structure will stimulate industry growth. In the medical industry, the material is widely used for vascular prosthetics and ligaments structure. Reduced operational cost due to lesser requirement for manual labor will influence the material adoption in technical applications.





Requirement for reliable textile composites

Critical issues such as cracks, delamination, and higher production cost associated with 2D fabrics have inclined the adoption of the 3-dimensional fabrics. The requirement for stiff materials in the aerospace & defense and medical industry along with the need for lighter weight components to reduce overall operation cost has propelled the deployment of 3D Technical Textiles.

Lighter weight aircrafts and military equipment

Increasing demand for lighter-weight aircraft to gain optimum profitability accompanied by the need to use sustainable materials will drive the product demand in this industry. Heavier components lead towards more operational costs in the airplanes which further increases the overall cost. Thus, the 3D technical textiles provide more reliable components at economical costing. Engineers are inclined to substitute these materials to face less complexity in creating the product strength and stiffness.

Asia-Pacific being the major contributor

Asia Pacific will be the major contributor in the coming years. Wide product acceptability due to the industrial expansion and urgency to deploy cost-effective materials will positively influence the regional industry growth. China, India, and South Korea are key countries in the region responsible for this growth. An increasing number of foreign investors along with the healthcare industry expansion will propel growth.

Amalgamation across the value chain are key strategies

Sigmatex, 3D Weaving, Textum, Cristex, Cetriko, Top Weaving, Baltex, MDB Texinov, Tex Tech Industries, Inc., Stoll, Staubli, Sculpteo, Nikol, Trevira, Gerber Technology, EAT GmbH (The DesignScope Company), and Muller Textiles are key industry participants in the 3D Technical Textile Market Share. Product innovation and technological advancement along with the integration across the value chain are key strategies in the industry.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

3D Solids

3D Hollows

3D Shells

3D Nodal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Construction

Aerospace & Defence

Medical

Sports

Apparel

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





