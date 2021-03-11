I-Mab To Present Differentiated Mechanism of Action and Preclinical Data for Anti-CD73 Antibody Uliledlimab at 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics, today announced that a poster highlighting the mechanistic differentiation and preclinical research for uliledlimab (also known as TJD5) will be presented at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place virtually April 10 – 15, 2021.



Internally discovered by I-Mab, uliledlimab is a novel and highly differentiated antibody that targets the CD73 to modulate adenosine enriched cancer microenvironment. It is uniquely designed to mediate complete inhibition upon binding to a single CD73 dimer, producing a differentiated mechanism of action to avoid an aberrant relationship of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics so called the “hook effect” commonly seen in many other CD73 antibodies. The poster will present detailed data that highlights unique binding epitopes and structure of uliledlimab that endowed with the complete CD73 enzymatic inhibition as well as preclinical immuno-regulatory and anti-tumor activity in a single agent and in combination with PD-(L)1 antibodies.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title:

Preclinical characterization of uliledlimab, a differentiated CD73 blocking antibody with a unique intra-dimer binding mechanism for cancer immunotherapy Abstract #: 1871

Presenting author: Dr. Zhengyi (Jerry) Wang, Vice President of Discovery, I-Mab

As previously disclosed, the Company had also submitted an abstract for the results of the phase 1 clinical study investigating uliledlimab monotherapy lead-in followed by combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in patients with solid tumors to ASCO for its 2021 annual meeting to be held virtually on June 4-8, 2021.

About Uliledlimab (TJD5)

Uliledlimab (TJD5) is a differentiated, humanized antibody against CD73, an ecto-enzyme expressed on stromal cells and tumors that converts extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine. Adenosine in turn binds to adenosine receptors on relevant immune cells and inhibits anti-tumor immune responses in tumor microenvironment. Uliledlimab is expected to offer clinical benefit by suppressing tumor growth in concert with checkpoint therapies such as PD-1 and PD-(L)1 antibodies. Uliledlimab is effective in anti-tumor activities through a unique intra-dimer binding, leading to differentiated and favorable functional properties as evident in preclinical studies.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding data from the uliledlimab (TJD5) preclinical studies. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to I-Mab's ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or NDA/BLA approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of I-Mab’s drug candidates; I-Mab's ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; I-Mab's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; I-Mab's limited operating history and I-Mab's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s clinical development, commercial and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in I-Mab's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab, and I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

