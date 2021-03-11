Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Eastern Company to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NAUGATUCK, Conn., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Eastern Company (NASDAQ: EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving industrial markets, announces today that its management will participate in ROTH Capital Partners’ 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

August M. Vlak, President and CEO, and Chris Moulton, Head of Corporate Development, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. To view the latest investor presentation and learn about upcoming events, visit https://easterncompany.com/event2.php.

Mr. Vlak and Mr. Moulton will discuss Eastern’s core businesses, including Big 3 Precision, Eberhard and Velvac. Eastern will outline how these businesses are capitalizing on the transformational changes in many of its markets, as a result of digitization, automation, and more.

To submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2021Registration. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with The Eastern Company, please contact your ROTH representative.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to industrial markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates across two reporting segments - Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products - from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
August Vlak or Christopher Moulton
203-729-2255

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


