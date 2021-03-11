Banyan Security Adds Vijay Pawar as VP of Product Management

Former MobileIron VP to Head Product Organization at Secure Remote Access Leader

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banyan Security today announced that Vijay Pawar has joined the company as vice president of product management. Pawar brings extensive product management and strategy experience and more than twenty years of experience to the company. As VP of product management, Pawar will lead the development and execution of the product roadmap and strategy. He will spearhead the rapid growth and development of the product organization while continuing to drive innovation and enhance Banyan’s enterprise experience.



“Many companies are hitting the anniversary of a mostly remote workforce this month, so they’ve had a full year to experience the challenges of securing remote access, and they’ve come to the conclusion that a short-term fix isn’t enough anymore—they need a long-term solution,” said Jayanth Gummaraju, CEO and co-founder of Banyan Security. “In order to meet the rapidly increasing demand for secure remote access we are building a world-class product organization. Vijay has a deep understanding of the zero trust market, and has the right mix of experience in strategy, leadership, and security to bring our product team to the next level.”

Banyan Security leverages a zero-trust security model to give employees who need to work from anywhere secure access to corporate resources and data. This has proved especially crucial for engineers who need remote access to servers and other engineering services.

“I’ve seen firsthand how difficult securing remote access can be, especially for engineering teams. Banyan is in a unique position to help software-driven companies solve this huge challenge that has exploded in urgency over the past year,” said Pawar. “Having worked in this market for some time, I believe zero trust is absolutely the best approach, and Banyan’s continuous authorization and trust-based access fill key gaps that have been missing in the market until now. I’m thrilled to join this exceptional team and build a ground-breaking product.”

Vijay Pawar was most recently VP of product for identity and security at MobileIron. He drove product strategy and spearheaded the transformation of the company from mobility management to a leader in zero trust and zero password security. Prior to MobileIron, Pawar held multiple roles at VMware across product, business development and technical sales. He joined VMware through the acquisition of TriCipher/myOneLogin, the first IDaaS provider. Pawar holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and a MS, Computer Science from the University of Cincinnati.

About Banyan Security

Banyan Security provides a secure way for employees, developers, and third parties to “work from anywhere” accessing corporate data without relying on network-centric solutions like VPNs. Banyan Security’s zero-trust offerings leverage user and device trust scoring with continuous authorization to ensure the highest level of protection while providing seamless and productive access to hybrid and multi-cloud apps, hosts, and servers. Banyan Security currently protects tens of thousands of employees across multiple industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. To learn more, visit www.banyansecurity.io or follow us on Twitter at @BanyanSecurity .

Media Contact: Chris Fucanan AquaLab PR for Banyan chris@aqualabpr.com 916-684-9781