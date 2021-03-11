PlantX to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- PlantX (CSE:VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) today announced that Sean Dollinger, Founder, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25th, 2021 Presentation March 24th @ 11:30AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c1UVAKZTQQqZTCm16qAgAA

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:

Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT PlantX

The PlantX platform aims to serve as the digital face of the plant-based community with its one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, including:

An easy-to-use e-commerce shopping experience featuring the following:

Plant-based grocery items (from all your pantry needs to vitamins, cosmetics and even pet food)

Meal delivery with recipes created by well known plant-based chefs throughout the world

Plant shop - delivering a wide variety of affordable indoor houseplants to homes across Canada and the US

Easy to follow plant-based recipes every week

Partnerships with restaurants, nutritionists, chefs and brands

Forum offering online connection with a community of like-minded individuals

Podcasts, blog articles and an insightful newsletter to research plant-based lifestyle options

Locating state-of-the-art flagship PlantX locations and the best restaurants serving vegan and vegetarian-friendly cuisine

Since first launching in February 2020, PlantX Life has offered various services available through its comprehensive platform. This online marketplace features over 5,000 items across diverse product categories such as pantry items, beverages, personal care, pet food and indoor plants. In addition, PlantX has collaborated with renowned chefs and nutritionists to provide various unique and pre-made meals delivered to the comfort of your own home.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, PlantX’s mission is to spearhead the plant-based movement, celebrate and promote health and wellbeing, raise plant-based awareness in a hyper-palatable world, connect with the global consumers, and forge a welcoming plant-based community.



