Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR or the “Company”), a globally recognized lab created gemstone company specializing in fine jewelry, today announced that Don O'Connell, President & CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q1 Investor Summit
|Date
|March 23-25, 2021
|Presentation
|March 24th @ 1:00PM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c4kb992GQj-tI9qnGuXQCQ
About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com
Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com
Clint J. Pete, Charles & Colvard Chief Financial Officer, at ir@charlesandcolvard.com
ABOUT Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever One™ moissanite brand and its premium Caydia™ lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.
