Charge Enterprises, Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Charge Enterprises, Inc., CRGE today announced that Andrew Fox, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.  

Event Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25th, 2021
Presentation March 23rd @ 2:00PM ET
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mWzB_2_KSlGGV3Wm-_R5vw

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com 

Contact: 
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT Charge Enterprises, Inc.
Charge Enterprises Inc. focuses on connectivity in communications, last-mile delivery, and micro-mobility infrastructure. The company is connecting people, business, and goods and services. It provides Unified Communications as a Service solutions for internal enterprise communications; and Communications Platform as a Service solutions for external consumer communications. The company also operates micro-mobility charging and parking stations; and offers last mile delivery solutions. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


