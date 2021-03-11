Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bel to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Bel BELFB today announced that Lynn Hutkin (Director of Financial Reporting), Farouq Tuweiq (CFO), Pete Bittner (President, Cinch Connectivity Solutions) will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.  

Event Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25th, 2021
Presentation March 25th @ 1:30PM ET
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x0oMa3N3SRiZsIlUTzxx3w

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com 

Contact: 
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT Bel
Bel designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


You just read:

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry


