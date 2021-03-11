Gaming Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 25th at 3:00 pm ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire- Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GMGT) (“Gametech”), a software platform provider and casino and sports betting game developer, announced today its founder & CEO, Jason Drummond, will present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 25, 2021 at 3pm ET.



To register for the free live broadcast of the virtual event, visit:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MMJY1MrlTmC67MCzIGlo4Q

A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days by visiting:

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

About Gaming Technologies, Inc.

Gaming Technologies, Inc. (“Gametech”) develops games, leverages leading third-party games, and operates a B2B gaming platform to enable land-based casinos, consumer brands and media company partners to rapidly leverage a branded online gambling presence. The Company creates unique games, leveraging best-in-class third-party games and provide the ultimate gaming platform to help its international partners in regulated markets leverage online gambling presences while putting players first. For more information, visit www.gametech.com .

