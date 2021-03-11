Avinger, Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire- Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that Mark Weinswig, CFO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Management will conduct an overview presentation available on the investor relations section of Avinger’s website, www.avinger.com , and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25th, 2021 Presentation March 23rd @ 4:40PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1WnGv7hXQmCjpg7cirqJ_w

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:

Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

Matt Kreps, Managing Director, Darrow Associates Investor Relations, mkreps@darrowir.com , (214) 597-8200

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot and Tigereye™ family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) crossing catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com .

Follow Avinger on Twitter and Facebook .

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com