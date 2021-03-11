Quik-Pak Becomes QP Technologies™

/EIN News/ -- New brand reflects growing breadth of company’s technology and engineering capabilities



ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading provider of microelectronic packaging and assembly solutions Quik-Pak today announced the business’s new name QP Technologies™. This change and the related rebranding are a natural outgrowth of the company’s evolution, including relocating earlier this year to its new, built-to-suit 20,000-square-foot facility in Escondido. Moreover, the new name better reflects the company’s growing array of prototyping to production volume offerings, which range from IC packaging technologies to wafer preparation, advanced assembly services, and custom design and engineering services, including substrate development and fabrication.

“Our core values of speed and quality will always be a vital part of our company DNA,” said QP Technologies CEO Dick Otte. “We have broadened our technology capabilities to meet our customers’ ever-changing needs, and our new name underscores this effort. A key aspect of this is that we are taking on more low- and medium-volume jobs, in keeping with both the industry’s move toward more U.S.-located semiconductor manufacturing and our own commitment to remain a premier provider of quick-turn, turn-key onshore IC packaging and assembly services.”

Demand for QP Technologies’ services continues to escalate with the growth of several key markets, particularly the 5G and forthcoming 6G wireless communication standards, which greatly increase the need for RF packaging and custom substrates. In addition to RF applications, MEMS, sensors and power semiconductors also benefit from solutions such as the company’s open-cavity quad-flat no lead (QFN) packages, which have skyrocketed in popularity due to their low cost, small form factor and excellent electrical and thermal performance.

Also expanded is QP Technologies’ wafer preparation services, including backgrinding, dicing, die sort and inspection. The company can thin 300mm wafers down to 75 microns and 100-200mm wafers down to 25 microns. Additionally, it can perform automated, volume backgrinding of many as 25 whole 100-200mm wafers in a single cassette, as well as partial and 300mm quartered wafers.

Ken Molitor, QP Technologies’ chief operating officer, noted, “We have strategically evolved the company through acquisitions, buildup of engineering expertise and partnerships, and the steady broadening of our product and service portfolio. All of these activities have enabled us to foster our role as the engineer’s best friend, which will continue to be central to our brand promise and identity.”

QP Technologies plans to hold a grand opening of its facility in 2021, when local health regulations permit. Once a date is determined, a page will be set up on www.qptechnologies.com enabling those interested in attending to register and receive more information about the event.

About QP Technologies

Escondido, Calif.-based QP Technologies, a division of Promex Industries, provides wafer preparation, IC packaging and assembly, and substrate design and fabrication services in its 20,000-square-foot ISO 9001:2015/ISO-13485:2016-certified, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air-cavity QFN packages offer a fast, convenient solution for customer needs ranging from prototype to volume production. Same-day assembly services reduce customers’ time to market, while advanced assembly services can accommodate such structures as flip-chip, stacked die, SiP, chiplets, MCM and CoB. For more information, visit www.qptechnologies.com, or call 858-674-4676.

