Ndau Launches In-Wallet Staking Bonuses Without Third-Party Custody

/EIN News/ -- Isle of Man, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive digital asset pioneer ndau has launched a native wallet that holders can use to stake funds. This eliminates the need for staking providers which are a common middle-man in other networks. The feature allows stakers to retain custody of their assets all throughout the lock period and receive bonuses directly.

Ndau is focused on long-term holding. Its Ecosystem Alignment Incentives (EAI) give holders passive income and the opportunity to earn extra ndau just by holding funds in their own wallet. More so, holders who choose to lock their ndau over a period of time receive additional bonuses that can reach up to 15 percent yearly when staked for three years. These lock periods are chosen by holders.

Programs similar to the EAI are not uncommon among blockchain networks that are implemented on a Delegated Proof of Stake consensus algorithm. However, these rely on complicated mechanisms that leave interested users dependent on staking providers who generally take custody of their funds.

A native wallet enabled for staking purposes bypasses the need for such services. For ndau holders, EAI is distributed directly to users of the ndau wallet app. Installing the app, locking funds, and receiving ndau is an easy, step-by-step process explained by the ndau team. Altogether, these features bolster ndau’s role as an adaptive store of value.

"Cryptocurrency holders are becoming increasingly aware of the risks associated with ceding custody of their funds or relying on third parties to receive a staking bonus. Today, ndau holders can get two percent in yearly rewards by simply holding ndau and up to 15 percent yearly by locking it, all from their personally-owned wallet. We believe this is one of the most secure DeFi features on the Cosmos Network, or any network.” – John Lester, Head of Product Management at ndau developer Oneiro.

About ndau

Ndau is an adaptive digital currency built by Oneiro to optimize for long-term store of value and supported by a decentralized ecosystem. It is built on the Tendermint protocol and is a premier DeFi solution on Cosmos Network. Designed with built-in economic structures that incentivize both stability and potential for growth, ndau provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting more fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety for owners not found in existing cryptocurrencies. Ndau is not pegged to fiat currencies or commodities, allowing for more desirable characteristics for long-term holders in particular.

