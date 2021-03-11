CHF Solutions Submits Patent Application for New Peripheral Venous Access Technology for Ultrafiltration and CRRT Systems

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the submission of a patent application for a system to dramatically improve and simplify venous access for Aquadex™ ultrafiltration and for multiple continuous renal replacement (CRRT) therapy modalities. The new system is intended to make CRRT therapies available to all patients through simple, safe, and easy-to-use peripheral venous access.



Aquadex SmartFlow currently provides ultrafiltration therapy through either central or peripheral venous access. The new, innovative technology announced today goes even further to help a wide range of healthcare providers to establish and maintain peripheral access for multiple therapy types.

“Access to innovative care solutions for patients with cardio-kidney disease is our priority at CHF Solutions,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. “Ease of use and specifically, the option for peripheral venous access, removes burdens for clinicians to put patients on ultrafiltration therapies. We’ll continue to invest in and design new products to meet this need and in making our Aquadex ultrafiltration system easy to use, flexible in application, and predictable in outcomes.”

Fluid overload is a major issue among critically ill children and adults and contributes to increased length of hospitalizations and readmissions.1 Ultrafiltration with Aquadex™ is associated with a higher cumulative fluid loss, 50% reduction in the 30-day readmissions, higher net fluid loss and greater relative reduction in body weight when compared to pharmacologic therapy.2

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the benefits of innovations contained in the patent application. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Costanzo MR et al. JACC. 2017;69(19):2428-45.



2 Grodin, J et al. European Journal of Heart Failure, 2018; 20(7), 1148-1156.

CONTACTS INVESTORS: Claudia Napal Drayton Chief Financial Officer, CHF Solutions, Inc. 952-345-4205 ir@chf-solutions.com Matt Bacso, CFA Gilmartin Group LLC Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com MEDIA: Jessica Stebing Health+Commerce 260-336-6202 jstebing@healthandcommerce.com