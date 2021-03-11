Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Artelo Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 23rd

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that Gregory Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25th, 2021
Presentation March 23rd @ 1:00PM ET
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xb629I-QTUia3uuDPvCo6A

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at
www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Summit Contact: 
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com 


Primary Logo

