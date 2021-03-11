Artelo Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 23rd
/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that Gregory Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q1 Investor Summit
|Date
|March 23-25th, 2021
|Presentation
|March 23rd @ 1:00PM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xb629I-QTUia3uuDPvCo6A
About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at
www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.
