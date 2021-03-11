Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts launches in Calgary

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Canada, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is thrilled to announce it will soon be home to the next Centre for Entertainment Arts. Calgary is fast becoming a new hub for digital and creative industries. To meet that demand, Bow Valley College is teaming up with the Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA) to train students for careers in the exciting worlds of film, TV, and animation.

Programs launching at the Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts in January 2022 include an Advanced 3D Animation & 3D Modelling Diploma of Achievement, an Advanced Visual Effects (Virtual Production) Diploma of Achievement, and a Foundation in Entertainment Arts Certificate of Achievement. The programming will allow students to blend artistic excellence with state-of-the-art technology, mastering the skills required to be technically proficient. They will also learn about the discipline and professionalism critical to success in studio and production settings.

Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts will help Calgary build stronger connections to the global animation and visual effects industries.

“Calgary’s tech transformation is well underway, and in response to that, Bow Valley College recognizes the urgent need to train artistic-minded students. This partnership provides them with the opportunity to pursue their dreams of becoming an animator or a visual effects artist. There is a huge demand right now for streaming content, films, and animation. Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts will soon be contributing to this rapidly expanding sector by training the next generation of professionals in this field.” –Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO of Bow Valley College

“It's crucial that our post-secondary programs meet the needs of the evolving labour market, and I'm thrilled to see Bow Valley College doing just that by launching their Centre for Entertainment Arts. The new suite of programs that will be offered by Bow Valley College will ensure that our students get the skills they need to meet the challenges of tomorrow and get our province on track for success.” –Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

“As we continue to diversify Calgary’s economy, we have a real need to develop the talent that the industries of the present and future need. I’m encouraged to see Bow Valley College step into this space. As Calgary’s film industry continues to grow, there will be opportunities across related industries, like video game and digital design. This will mean that more students will be ready to step into a growing field and get valuable professional experience in the same place they are getting their education.” –Mayor Naheed Nenshi

“Bow Valley College has long had an excellent reputation for providing education and skills to Albertans that respond to the needs of business and drive economic growth. The Bow Valley College Centre for the Entertainment Arts is a welcome step in continuing that legacy and helping expand one of Alberta’s emerging high-growth industries. Alberta has all the elements to support a thriving entertainment arts industry and needs the talent to fuel it. This suite of programs will go a long way to support the strategic growth of Alberta’s business in creative and entertainment.” –Adam Legge, President of the Business Council of Alberta

Launching the Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts comes at a time when Calgary’s new economy is seeking to diversify and when jobs in this growing sector will be critical to economic recovery, post-pandemic. According to Calgary Economic Development, more than 24,000 people are working in creative industries in our city. More than 4,400 businesses employ these talented professionals. And earlier this year, MovieMaker magazine named Calgary one of the top places to live and work as a moviemaker in 2021.

“Creative Industries has a major economic and artistic contribution to our city and is a key sector in the vision for Calgary in the New Economy. The launch of the Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts is an important initiative to develop local talent for the sector. New opportunities in film and TV production and the gaming industry are emerging quickly with advances in digital technology, and it’s vital to have a post-secondary institution where Calgarians with a passion to create and entertain can develop their skills and become the in-demand talent needed for the industry.” –Mary Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Economic Development

“This expansion to Calgary makes sense. It provides a valuable, quality education in a fast-growing, future proof industry. And it gives students who want a career in the entertainment industry an option – if they are looking for a more affordable alternative to other

Global hubs.” –Stuart McIlmoyle, Vice President, External, Centre for Entertainment Arts

Learning from the best and the brightest with world-renowned experience.

Bow Valley College CEA will provide experienced, reputable instructors – straight from the industry – to teach a world-class curriculum so our students learn from some of the best in film, TV, and animation.

“The CEA's expansion into Calgary is huge for not just western Canada, but the film industry at large. We've hired a number of CEA graduates and they all exceeded our expectations. The school attracts instructors who are at the top of their field, and the curriculum is designed to prepare digital artists for the real world of production. So aspiring artists are not just learning creativity, or software skills, but also how to use these skills to build a strong career. I'm excited to see the CEA expanding giving more opportunities to talented people.” –Jeremy Stewart, CCO & Co-founder, Animism Studios

"CEA infrastructure, curriculum, and the outstanding team of instructors are what you need to convert any city or province into a successful VFX and animation hub. The talent is out there and waiting to be discovered.” –Mohsen Mousavi, Emmy-winning VFX Supervisor, Scanline VFX

This is just the beginning of this expansion. Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts will be adding more dynamic industry-related programs in the future.

Interested students can learn more by visiting bowvalleycollege.ca/cea.

