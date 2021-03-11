Siyata Mobile to Participate in Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW), a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, announces that V.P. of Corporate Development Daniel Kim will present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-18, 2021.



Investors can view Mr. Kim’s general corporate presentation once they register for the conference here, and an archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Kim to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA” and its warrants under the symbol “SYTAW”.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

Investor Relations (Canada):

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SYTA@kincommunications.com

Investor Relations (United States)

CORE IR

516-222-2560

SYTA@coreir.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP International Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com