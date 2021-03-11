InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and InvestorWire (IW) Re-Engaged to Serve as the Official Media Sponsor and NewsWire for Investor Summit Group’s Q1 Virtual Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands such as InvestorWire , today announces that it will once again be collaborating with the Investor Summit Group (“ISG”) to provide coverage for the upcoming Q1 Virtual Summit, which is set to be held in an entirely digital format on March 23-25, 2021.



Renowned for hosting the largest independent investor conferences on the East Coast, the Investor Summit Group has built up a reputation for bringing together some of North America’s most exciting and influential small-cap companies. Each event provides corporations with the opportunity to educate, inform and celebrate their latest breakthroughs and operational developments in front of a distinguished audience within the small-cap investor community.

The upcoming Q1 Virtual Summit comes on the heels of a transformational change in the U.S. Presidential Administration and will allow companies the opportunity to present investors with their first year-on-year operational highlights following the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020. This year’s virtual forum will follow on from the Investor Summit Group’s digital conferences held in 2020; the events successfully offered corporations the opportunity to meet and interact with both shareholders and prospective investors in a seamless and cohesive manner.

Following its previous successful engagements with the Investor Summit Group’s conferences, IBN has been re-engaged as the summit’s Official Media Sponsor for the fourth time to leverage upon its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by IBN include financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media, global and audio press releases, and more. Additionally, IBN affiliate InvestorWire (“IW”) has been engaged to serve as the event’s Official NewsWire.

“We are very pleased to be expanding on our ongoing association with IBN, which will be returning to collaborate with the Investor Summit Group for the fourth time,” stated ISG’s interim Chief Operating Officer Brittney Blocker. “IBN’s widespread syndication network and dozens of trusted brands deliver incredible exposure for our sponsors and conference attendees. Moreover, their multifaceted approach, which incorporates access to large investor audiences across a range of social media platforms, helps complement our existing strategy to increase attendance and participation.”

The Q1 Virtual Summit is set to comprise a carefully curated group of more than 100 corporations drawn from a myriad of sectors, representing some of the most innovative listed micro and small-cap companies today. The ISG Summit provides presenting companies with an invaluable opportunity to meet and interact with some of the world’s largest asset allocators in the space. Institutional investors are set to comprise over 60% of the attendees. Featuring a live webcast presentation with an archival option to engage a wider audience long term, live video virtual meetings, and countless options for networking experiences, the event has much to offer to both attending companies and investors.

“Our team is excited to be working with the Investor Summit group’s organizers again,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for InvestorBrandNetwork. “This well-experienced organization is known throughout the space for its innovative events, and we are very excited to be working alongside the organizers to attract further attention to the global small and micro-cap listed universe.”

